Heritage Preservation Commission recommends not to demolish Kutzky House

The Heritage Preservation Commission voted to recommend not to demolish the historic Kutzky House Thursday night.

It made that recommendation based on the fact that it believes the developers and owners didn't show that restoring the home was economically infeasible, meaning that it would cost too much.

It's important to note that city council has the final say.

The building was moved to its current location in 2014 and last year the roof was removed along with much of the interior of the building to begin renovations, but nothing was done after that.

Many have argued this counts as demolition by neglect.

The developers say renovations and construction, with their plans of turning it in to a 3 unit apartment, would come with a price tag of 605 thousand dollars.

There was concern that that number might be an overestimation, and that if other people were allowed to give their own estimates the result might be different.

Tonight's recommendation may be significant because even if the Kutzky House is demolished, this process has set up an example for future historic buildings.

"This building was initially reviewed and moved under the old ordinance, which was kind of a placeholder and it didn't cover a lot of things in detail,"Christine Schultze, with the Historic Preservation Commission, said. "For any community introducing heritage preservation, there's a learning curve and we're in the middle of it. I think that we learned a lot tonight."

The whole point of the public hearing period was for some other entity to come forward and offer to take care of the building.

One plan that came forward was to have the developers donate the building to Rochester Conservancy, a non-profit organization, as a tax deductible donation.

The non-profit would then work with the Kutzky Park neighbors to raise the funds to renovate the home.

The final decision won't come for another month.

