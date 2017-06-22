Rochesterfest volunteers help with clean-up after Thursday's rain

With rain and storms in the area Thursday, Rochesterfest was a washout for the day. Organizers called off the day's events.

In order to reopen the grounds Friday, at Soldier's Field, a handful of dedicated community members took matters into their own hands Thursday night.

Brent Ackerman, Executive Director of Rochesterfest, said the grounds looked like a miniature lake before volunteers arrived.

But thanks to help from Sunbelt Rentals, people are pumping the water out.

With some tubing and pumps, the water can go into the grass, which organizers said dries out more quickly.

"We've got some plastic that we're gonna set down for people to walk on, but right now it's all about pumping the water out and trying to get rid of the mud," Ackerman said.

Ackerman said the helpers planned to work for hours Thursday night in order for Rochesterfest to reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday.

Organizers said they plan to put tarps over the area to keep Rochesterfest attendees from getting their feet wet and muddy.