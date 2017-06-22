Albert Lea forum to address questions about Mayo Clinic Health S - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Albert Lea forum to address questions about Mayo Clinic Health System shifting services to Austin

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

The city of Albert Lea will have a community forum next Thursday to clarify to the public what will happen with Mayo Clinic Health System shifting some of its services to Austin.

At a City Council meeting Thursday evening, members decided to hold a Q & A to answer people's questions. It will happen Thursday, June 29 at the high school auditorium.

City Council members said they are looking to have representatives from Mayo Clinic in Rochester be present to address concerns.

Council members said they're looking to hear feedback from the public as well during the meeting. 

