Albert Lea City Council to hold community forum to address questions about Mayo Clinic Health System shifting services to Austin

The city of Albert Lea will have a community forum next Thursday to clarify to the public what will happen with Mayo Clinic Health System shifting some of its services to Austin.

At a City Council meeting Thursday evening members decided to hold a Q & A to answer people's questions.

It will happen Thursday the 29th at the high school auditorium.

City Council members said they are looking to have representatives from Mayo Clinic in Rochester be present to address concerns.

Council members said they're looking to hear feedback from the public as well through the meeting.