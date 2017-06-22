Students open lemonade stand to help families in need of school supplies

Students open lemonade stand to help families in need of school - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Summer has just begun, but some Rochester children have school on their minds as they host a lemonade stand.

Knowledge Beginnings Child Development Center students set up the stand outside the location on 2801 Superior Drive Northwest Thursday morning, where they sold lemonade with a purpose.

The students will use the money raised to purchase school supplies for the Running Start for School Program through the United Way.

They will then help distribute those supplies to families who need them.  

The lemonade stand closed early due to scattered rain showers Thursday but will re-open on Friday.

This is not the first year the kids are selling everyone's favorite summer drink. Last year, they sold lemonade to raise money for the Mayo Clinic Children's Center. 

