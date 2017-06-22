Rochester Police investigate a Southeast Rochester home break-in - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester Police are investigating a home break-in that happened in Southeast Rochester sometime Wednesday.

Police said someone cut a window screen at a home in the 600 block of 13th Street Southeast.

The burglar reportedly took a television box speaker, gaming systems, video games, and clothing. Officers estimate the stolen items are worth about one thousand dollars.

Police said Thursday that they do not have any suspects just yet. 

