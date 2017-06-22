Rochester man facing drug, child endangerment charges - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man facing drug, child endangerment charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man landed behind bars after getting caught with drugs in a car with his 16-year-old son. 

Rochester Police said officers received a report of drug use inside a car outside a home on the 1100 block of 4th Street SE just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. 

Officers arrived to find a vehicle matching the report's description and saw four people inside the car, along with a bag of marijuana on the center console. They also smelled marijuana coming from the car. 

Police removed everyone from the car and began a search. They found a bag containing less than 2 grams of crack cocaine. 

Officers arrested Jason Hollins, 34, after the search. He faces a 5th degree controlled substance charge, plus a charge for possessing a small amount of marijuana. 

Hollins also faces a gross misdemeanor child endangerment charge, because his 16-year-old son was in the car with him. 

The teen was issued a citation for possessing marijuana, but was not detained. 

