FULL TEXT: Read the newly unveiled draft of the Senate's healthcare bill

For the past 35 years, Rochesterfest has brought Rochester and surrounding communities together each June with a week of events and celebrations. In 1990, June 28 was International Day at Rochesterfest, a day full of performances from a variety of groups representing different nations and cultures found in the Rochester area, including this Korean Children's Dance Group. . Due to rain that day, they performed inside the Galleria. This photo is from the archive...

More >>