Heavy rain, storm potential cancels Thursday festivities

A humid summer morning has given way to a downpour in southeast Minnesota. Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout much of Thursday.

NewsCenter Meteorologist Ted Schmidt said some of the storms could become strong or severe.

Because of the rainy weather, Thursdays on First & 3rd has been cancelled, and all Rochesterfest activities are cancelled. The Hot Air Balloon Glow is rescheduled for Friday at dusk.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Severe thunderstorms are possible. Be ready to act if a warning is issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Severe weather has been reported. Warnings indicate imminent danger. Take shelter.

Tornado Watch: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is near your area.

Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or likely to occur. There is imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter.

