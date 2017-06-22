Senate unveils 142-page draft of healthcare bill

Senate Republicans are expected to reveal their replacement for Obamacare Thursday. Cost estimates for the Senate's plan are expected early next week, with a vote next Thursday.

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

WASHINGTON (AP/KTTC) -- President Donald Trump is expressing hope that the Senate will pass a health care plan "with heart" following the release of a Republican plan to dismantle President Barack Obama's health law.

Trump says at the start of a White House event on technology he is hopeful Congress will get something done on health care "with heart."

The president spoke shortly after Senate Republicans released a 142-page draft of their bill to get rid of much of the Obamacare law.

The measure would cut and revamp Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income and disabled people. It would repeal tax increases Obama's law imposed on higher-income people and medical industry companies to pay for expanded coverage. And it would end the tax penalty Obama's statute imposes on people who don't buy insurance -- in effect, ending the so-called individual mandate.

The bill faces broad opposition from Democrats. But Trump says that Republicans would love to have Democratic support.

Moments after the 142-page discussion draft was unveiled, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the Senate floor, praising the Republican plan to scuttle the Obama health care law, arguing it's the right alternative to a "failed" Obamacare.

He outlined the GOP plan that would cut Medicaid, slash taxes and waive the requirement that Americans purchase health insurance.

Senate Republicans had been briefed on the plan earlier Thursday.

Emerging from the session, McConnell did not answer when asked if he has the votes to pass the GOP proposal. A vote would occur next week after budget analysts assess the package.

It faces uniform Democratic opposition. And at least a half-dozen Republicans -- both conservatives and moderates -- have complained about it.

The full text of the Senate's document can be read below: