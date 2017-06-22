Rochester shopping center targeted twice in one week

About a week after a non-profit coffee shop was broken into and its safe stolen, a similar crime happened to a nearby market.

Rochester Police said someone threw a rock through the front door window of the Asian Pacific Market located at 4100 18 Ave. NW, and took the cash register off the counter with an unknown amount of cash inside.

The market is located in the same building as St. James Coffee, which was burglarized last Monday.

Police said the burglary happened sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not currently have any substantial suspects in the break-in. An investigation is ongoing.