Senate Republicans set to reveal healthcare bill

The President spoke to crowds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday night.

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

Senate Republicans are expected to reveal their replacement for Obamacare Thursday.

Cost estimates for the Senate's plan are expected early next week, with a vote next Thursday. Some lawmakers say that's too fast.

"If I don't get to study it, I'm not going to vote for it," said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana).

Lawmakers on both sides complain it's been crafted behind closed doors.

"They know this bill is terribly unpopular and will only become more unpopular once we find out what's in it," said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

Democrats fear the plan will quickly scale back benefits for the poorest Americans.

"Tell the Republican leadership no we're not gonna throw millions off of health insurance in order to give huge tax breaks to the wealthiest people in this country," said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).

President Donald Trump admits it's an uphill battle.

"We have a very slim 52-48. Can't lose anybody," said Trump.

Details are expected later Thursday morning on how to keep millions of Americans well, and how to pay for it.

The Republican controlled House narrowly passed their own version of a health care bill last month.

