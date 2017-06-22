Throwback Thursday: Rochesterfest 1990

For the past 35 years, Rochesterfest has brought Rochester and surrounding communities together each June with a week of events and celebrations.

In 1990, June 28 was International Day at Rochesterfest, a day full of performances from a variety of groups representing different nations and cultures found in the Rochester area, including this Korean Children's Dance Group. .

Due to rain that day, they performed inside the Galleria.

This photo is from the archives at the History Center of Olmsted County.

