Throwback Thursday: Rochesterfest 1990 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: Rochesterfest 1990

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -

For the past 35 years, Rochesterfest has brought Rochester and surrounding communities together each June with a week of events and celebrations.

 In 1990, June 28 was International Day at Rochesterfest, a day full of performances from a variety of groups representing different nations and cultures found in the Rochester area, including this Korean Children's Dance Group. . 

Due to rain that day, they performed inside the Galleria.

This photo is from the archives at the History Center of Olmsted County. 
 

