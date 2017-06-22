Throwback Thursday: Rochesterfest 1990

The President spoke to crowds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday night.More >>
Putting the breaks on human trafficking. Minnesota ranks third for the highest number of human trafficking cases in the nation and now MnDOT is taking action. Over the next few weeks, MnDOT is putting up posters in 41 rest areas across the state to educate the public on human trafficking with resources to report suspicious activity.
While some Winona County deputies trained on the shooting range Wednesday, others used an advanced simulator to hone their skills. The simulation system, rented from Rochester Community and Technical College, depicts various crisis situations on a large screen.
A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.
After three decades and thousands of miles, the Torch Run for Special Olympics returned to Olmsted County Wednesday, with law enforcement jogging, bicycling and rollerblading from town to town.
Ever since retiring from IBM, Eric Skuldt has spent his time volunteering to help with tax preparation for low to middle income members of the community through the MyFreeTaxes program.
Change is in the works for Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha. The hospital has announced it is leaving the umbrella of Mayo Clinic Health System and is opening its own primary care clinic.
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes near Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.
Putting the breaks on human trafficking. Minnesota ranks third for the highest number of human trafficking cases in the nation and now MnDOT is taking action. Over the next few weeks, MnDOT is putting up posters in 41 rest areas across the state to educate the public on human trafficking with resources to report suspicious activity.
Environmentally conscious parents have long struggled with the fact that their baby's dirty diapers wind up in landfills, but what option do they have?
A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.
While some Winona County deputies trained on the shooting range Wednesday, others used an advanced simulator to hone their skills. The simulation system, rented from Rochester Community and Technical College, depicts various crisis situations on a large screen.
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.
Change is in the works for Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha. The hospital has announced it is leaving the umbrella of Mayo Clinic Health System and is opening its own primary care clinic.
