Honkers held to one hit for second straight game in 8-0 loss

After a day when they lost to Eau Claire 9-1 with only one hit, the Honkers were held to one hit for the second day in row, but this time in an 8-0 loss to Eau Claire.

The Honkers were shut down by Express starter, Aaron Shortridge (W, 1-1), as he allowed his lone hit in the third inning off the bat of Johnathan Fleek, going seven innings of scoreless baseball, striking out seven and only walking one Honker, Zach Zubia to lead off the second. The walk extended Zubia's streak of reaching base safely to 22 games.

Ben Butler pitched the final two innings, not allowing a base runner while striking out two.

On the other side, the Honkers pitching got roughed up again.

Chia-Ching Ho (L, 0-1) was roughed up in his four innings, and the defense didn't help. In his four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, only three earned, while walking four and striking out none.

Following Ho, Manny Armendariz came in and allowed another two runs in his three innings of relief. The only Honker to not allow a run was David Noworyta as he pitched a perfect eighth.

The Honkers look to find their offense in the third game of their four game run against the Express as they take the field at 6:35 at Carson Park.