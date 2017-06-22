Berrios goes 8 strong in 4-2 win

For the second straight start, Jose Berrios (W, 7-1) went eight innings, giving up two runs, for his sixth quality start in eight starts this year, as the Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-2.

Berrios struggled in the first inning, giving up a run on Avisail Garcia's single to make it a 1-0 game.

The Twins knotted the score at one thanks to Brian Dozier's RBI double in the second, but the White Sox would retake the lead in the top of the third, as Melky Cabrera grounded into a double play, but drove in Adam Engel to make it 2-1.

That would be all the White Sox could get off of Berrios as he would retire 12 straight and face one over the minimum over the next five innings. On the day, Berrios would go eight innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while walking only one and striking out eight.

The Twins gave Berrios run support and the lead in the bottom of the third.

Miguel Sano knocked a 3-0 pitch over the center field wall to tie the game, his 18th of the year. Then Max Kepler drove in Robbie Grossman to make it 3-2, and then Kennys Vargas scored when Ehire Adrianza's grounded into a force out to make it 4-2.

In the ninth, Brandon Kintzler gave up a two out single to Avisail Garcia, but then forced Matt Davidson to ground our to second to end the game.

Kintzler notched his 19th save of the year in the victory, while Berrios improved to 7-1.

The White Sox and Twins finish their three game set at 12:10 Thursday with Nik Turley (0-1) on the mound against Jose Quintana (3-8).