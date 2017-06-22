Wild lose center Haula, trade prospect Tuch to Vegas - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Wild lose center Haula, trade prospect Tuch to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Minnesota Wild have traded prospect Alex Tuch to Vegas, as compensation for the Golden Knights agreeing to pick center Erik Haula instead of another player in the expansion draft.

The Wild received a third-round draft pick, either this year or next, in the deal finalized Wednesday.

Haula had a career-high 15 goals in 72 games this season. His playing time decreased after the acquisition of veteran Eric Staal, who was also left unprotected.

Defensemen Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella were perhaps the most enticing players left unprotected by the Wild, who were able to preserve their top five blue-liners.

The 21-year-old Tuch was the Wild's first-round draft pick in 2014. The right wing spent most of 2016-17 with Iowa in the AHL, skating in six games with the Wild.

