MnDOT joins fight against human trafficking

Putting the breaks on human trafficking.

Minnesota ranks third for the highest number of human trafficking cases in the nation and now MnDOT is taking action.

Over the next few weeks, MnDOT is putting up posters in 41 rest areas across the state to educate the public on human trafficking with resources to report suspicious activity.

Human trafficking often involves travel, including taking victims from a base of operations to locations of exploitation.

MnDOT hopes that these signs will encourage people to be aware of their surroundings while traveling.

"If you see something that just doesn't seem right in a vehicle... the mix of passengers and people together, somebody who looks like they just don't really want to be there," Mike Dougherty, MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator, said. "It's worth taking note, getting some information. You hope it's just a false alarm, but if it's something truly happening we can make a difference."

MnDOT aims to have all of the posters up by Fourth of July.

For more information click here.