President Donald Trump travels to Iowa Wednesday

President Donald Trump spoke to crowds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday night, offering a glowing review of his first five months in office.

The president rallied support for his agenda on items like tax reform and health care.

He touted his administration's commitment to agriculture and said he will urge technology upgrades for rural communities.

Trump said he plans to add rural broadband Internet access to his administration's upcoming infrastructure plans.

He also said he would push for the latest technology, like drones and sensors on harvesting equipment, so American farmers can compete with foreign agriculture interests.

He is pledging to end the estate tax and protect corn-based biofuels, which are of particular interest for many in Iowa.

The president is also, as his custom, saluting rural areas for voting for him in last November's election.