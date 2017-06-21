Winona County deputies train in simulated crisis scenarios

While some Winona County deputies trained on the shooting range Wednesday, others used an advanced simulator to hone their skills.

The simulation system, rented from Rochester Community and Technical College, depicts various crisis situations on a large screen. Deputies must then decide the best way to resolve each scenario. If necessary, they can use their mock firearm, stun gun or mace.

Among the numerous scenarios -- a man with a hammer standing over a downed police officer, a gunman on a rampage inside a building, and a man with a machete charging forward. In each situation, the trainee must decide if lethal force is warranted.

After taking action, the instructor operating the simulator would evaluate the trainee's performance. The instructor could also alter the scenarios very quickly.

"Whether they have a gun, whether they have a knife, whether they have nothing, whether they come after you and assault -- so it gets you thinking each time. Even though you think you know what the situation is, he has the ability to change it dramatically," said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

This year is the first time the Winona County Sheriff's Office is using this particular type of simulation system. Officers from nearby agencies have been taking part in the training too.

