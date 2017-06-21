The Hormel Institute announces what's next for money raised through Pain the Town Pink for cancer research.

Environmentally conscious parents have long struggled with the fact that their baby's dirty diapers wind up in landfills, but what option do they have?More >>
Environmentally conscious parents have long struggled with the fact that their baby's dirty diapers wind up in landfills, but what option do they have?More >>
Ramsey County has released dash cam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year. Yanez pulled over the 32-year-old Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6. "Reason I pulled you over -- your brake lights are out," Yanez told Castile in the video.More >>
A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
One man is on a long journey, walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wis. He stopped in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education.More >>
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes near Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.More >>
A Wisconsin man was taken into custody for allegedly pimping a young woman in Rochester. Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.More >>
Change is in the works for Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha. The hospital has announced it is leaving the umbrella of Mayo Clinic Health System and is opening its own primary care clinic.More >>