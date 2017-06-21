The Hormel Institute announces what's next for money raised through Pain the Town Pink for cancer research.

Paint the Town Pink set a $300,000 goal for fundraising this year -- and they've surpassed it.

Leaders with the Hormel institute announced Wednesday that they've raised more than $306,000 and from that, eight $25,000 grants to fund innovative research were given to eight cancer research professors at the Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota.

"I'm grateful, honored and humbled to be one of the researchers who benefits directly from PTTP funding. It's really great to see community support for Paint the Town Pink events translate into funded research," said Professor and grant recipient Dr. Luke Hoeppner.



The funds came from many community PINK events like Paint the Rink Pink and Plunging for Pink Polar Plunge.

Seed grants to fund research projects have been distributed since PTTP started in 2011 with the "Paint the Rink Pink" fundraiser that brought in $23,000. Now, nearly $1.2 million has been raised for cancer research.

Leaders with Hormel said 100% of every cancer donation is applied to research. In addition to grant distributions, leaders with Hormel announced that Paint the Town Pink events will not longer happen strictly during January through February. Starting in 2018 they will happen all year round.

