Pain the Town Pink fundraising surpasses $300,000 goal for cancer research

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Paint the Town Pink set a $300,000 goal for fundraising this year -- and they've surpassed it.

Leaders with the Hormel institute announced Wednesday that they've raised more than $306,000 and from that, eight $25,000 grants to fund innovative research were given to eight cancer research professors at the Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota.

"I'm grateful, honored and humbled to be one of the researchers who benefits directly from PTTP funding. It's really great to see community support for Paint  the Town Pink events translate into funded research," said Professor and grant recipient Dr. Luke Hoeppner.

The funds came from many community PINK events like Paint the Rink Pink and Plunging for Pink Polar Plunge.

Seed grants to fund research projects have been distributed since PTTP started in 2011 with the "Paint the Rink Pink" fundraiser that brought in $23,000. Now, nearly $1.2 million has been raised for cancer research.

Leaders with the Hormel Institute said 100 percent of every cancer donation is applied to research. In addition to grant distributions, leaders with the Hormel Institute announced that Paint the Town Pink events will no longer happen strictly during January through February. Starting in 2018 they will happen all year round.
 

