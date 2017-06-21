Dozens evacuated in Adams after a gas leak

Ramsey County has released dash cam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year. Yanez pulled over the 32-year-old Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6. "Reason I pulled you over -- your brake lights are out," Yanez told Castile in the video.More >>
Ramsey County has released dash cam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year. Yanez pulled over the 32-year-old Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6. "Reason I pulled you over -- your brake lights are out," Yanez told Castile in the video.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
One man is on a long journey, walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wis. He stopped in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education.More >>
One man is on a long journey, walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wis. He stopped in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education.More >>
A Wisconsin man was taken into custody for allegedly pimping a young woman in Rochester. Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.More >>
A Wisconsin man was taken into custody for allegedly pimping a young woman in Rochester. Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.More >>
The Minnesota State Fair announced 31 new foods Tuesday for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together.More >>
The Minnesota State Fair announced 31 new foods Tuesday for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together.More >>
One Waterloo mother welcoming her not-so-little baby girl into the world on Father's Day.More >>
One Waterloo mother welcoming her not-so-little baby girl into the world on Father's Day.More >>
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes near Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.More >>
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes near Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>