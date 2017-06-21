Dozens evacuated in Adams after a gas leak - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dozens evacuated in Adams after a gas leak

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ADAMS, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities evacuated 40-60 people Wednesday morning after construction crews hit a natural gas line while working on Highway 56.
Residents two blocks north of the highway and two blocks south of it were evacuated.
Fire, ambulance and police were dispatched at 8 a.m. to help coordinate the evacuation of the area, which is mostly residential, and police limited traffic on Commerce Street.
Police said no one was hurt. They also said this was not the first gas leak in Adams. Fire, ambulance and police know how to respond and what equipment to use.

"Minnesota Energy has to call in another crew to locate a pipe further upstream from the leak, and pinch it off and stop the flow of gas there," said Adams Police Chief Michael Gehrke. He also said if people see police cars and traffic cones blocking roads, they should drive on by without stopping and possibly creating another hazard.

Adams police were expecting it to take between an hour and a half to two hours before people could return to their homes.
 

