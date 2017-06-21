Local law enforcement hit the pavement for Special Olympics - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Local law enforcement hit the pavement for Special Olympics

Posted:
NEAR ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -

After three decades and thousands of miles, the Torch Run for Special Olympics returned to Olmsted County Wednesday, with law enforcement jogging, bicycling and rollerblading from town to town. 

The 94-mile journey began at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Rochester Government Center. 

KTTC caught up with members of law enforcement hitting the pavement as they left Oronoco northbound on Highway 52. From there, they met Goodhue County and Zumbrota officials at Pine Island.  

The relay makes stops in Lake City and Red Wing before eventually coming to a close in Hastings by 5:45 p.m. 

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said the Torch Run has been in southeast  Minnesota since 1987. 

Torch Runs all over the world raise millions of dollars for Special Olympics each year. 

