10 Who Make a Difference: Eric Skuldt

Ever since retiring from IBM, Eric Skuldt has spent his time volunteering to help with tax preparation for low to middle income members of the community through the MyFreeTaxes program. Skuldt is one of our KTTC/United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference award recipients.

The MyFreeTaxes program is sponsored by United Way, and the sessions are held at the Rochester Public Library.

Skuldt has been volunteering through the program for eight years.

"It's rewarding to help people. I've traveled and been places where I've been confused and so I find it really rewarding to help other people to squash their confusion and help them understand," said Skuldt.

When he is not helping with taxes, Skuldt can be found volunteering in the physics and engineering departments at RCTC or as an elevator assistant at Mayo Clinic.