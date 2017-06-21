Gravel truck overturns near Oronoco - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gravel truck overturns near Oronoco

Posted:
NEAR ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -

A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning. 

Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE. 

The Ottoman Excavating truck was carrying a full load of gravel. It appeared the driver had started to go into the ditch and over-corrected, before crashing. 

The driver was able to walk to an ambulance. 

Oronoco first responders, Pine Island Fire and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office all responded. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.