Gravel truck overturns near Oronoco

A driver was injured after the gravel truck he was driving crashed near Oronoco Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement on the scene said the driver of a gravel truck lost control and crashed his rig, spilling a load of gravel onto the highway around 9:30 a.m. on White Bridge Road NE near Sandy Point Court NE.

The Ottoman Excavating truck was carrying a full load of gravel. It appeared the driver had started to go into the ditch and over-corrected, before crashing.

The driver was able to walk to an ambulance.

Oronoco first responders, Pine Island Fire and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office all responded.