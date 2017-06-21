Saint Elizabeth's Hospital, Mayo Clinic Health System part ways in Wabasha

Change is in the works for Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha. The hospital has announced it is leaving the umbrella of Mayo Clinic Health System and is opening its own primary care clinic.

According to Saint Elizabeth's officials, the newly formed clinic will operate as a department of Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, and will eventually apply for federal designation to operate as a Rural Health Clinic.

The clinic will open in July with three providers: one primary care physician and two nurse practitioners.

Saint Elizabeth's says it continues to recruit additional medical and support staff.

Mayo Clinic Health System officials have released a statement saying they support Saint Elizabeth's decision and they think it will best serve the community of Wabasha moving forward.

Mayo Clinic Health System plans to continue providing some services in Wabasha until the transition is complete early this fall.