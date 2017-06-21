Dozens in Adams evacuated due to gas leak

Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes near Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.More >>
The Olmsted County Volunteer Driver program provides year-round transportation to children, families and adults, and is one of our KTTC/United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference award recipients.More >>
One man is on a long journey, walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wis. He stopped in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education.More >>
With each lock, a special feeling. "I got a little bit choked up just standing there when I did it," Mayor Ardell Brede said. "It was kind of emotional." The whole point is to bring people together and support refugee children.More >>
Ramsey County has released dash cam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year. Yanez pulled over the 32-year-old Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6. "Reason I pulled you over -- your brake lights are out," Yanez told Castile in the video.More >>
Though school is out for the summer, the Rochester Public School Board is still hard at work. Tuesday night, the major item on the school board meeting agenda was next year's budget. The board decided to go ahead and approve the proposed budget for the 2017 - 2018 school year. However, the decision didn't come without much deliberation, in regards to a few eliminated positions. The board approved a total budget of $294,273,107. What brought about the most discussion in regards to...More >>
The Minnesota State Fair announced 31 new foods Tuesday for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together.More >>
A Wisconsin man was taken into custody for allegedly pimping a young woman in Rochester. Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
Making a difference one hand at a time. Carol Daugherty, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, is helping patients and their caretakers both physically and emotionally while the wait at the hospital.More >>
The Minnesota State Fair announced 31 new foods Tuesday for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together.More >>
One man is on a long journey, walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wis. He stopped in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education.More >>
One Waterloo mother welcoming her not-so-little baby girl into the world on Father's Day.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
Though school is out for the summer, the Rochester Public School Board is still hard at work. Tuesday night, the major item on the school board meeting agenda was next year's budget. The board decided to go ahead and approve the proposed budget for the 2017 - 2018 school year. However, the decision didn't come without much deliberation, in regards to a few eliminated positions. The board approved a total budget of $294,273,107. What brought about the most discussion in regards to...More >>
