Dozens in Adams evacuated due to gas leak

Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes in Adams Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.

Adams Police said workers struck a pipe at a construction site on Highway 56 at 2nd Street around 8 a.m., and the pipe leaked natural gas. Authorities evacuated 40-60 people from buildings for two blocks on either direction of the leak.

Police said it could take anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours to repair the leak, and people should stay away from the area.