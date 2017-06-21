10 Who Make a Difference: Olmsted County Volunteer Drivers

The Olmsted County Volunteer Driver program provides year-round transportation to children, families and adults, and is one of our KTTC/United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference award recipients.

Nineteen volunteer drivers, who use their own cars, dedicate their time to make sure clients get to their appointments on time and safely.

Drivers transport people to appointments in town, but their routes may take them as far away as northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa.

"They do it because they want to make a difference, and they are making a difference. They love the interaction with clients and once you've taken a client on the road and you've done the transportation you really start bonding a relationship that you just can't get," said Program Coordinator Diane Tradup.

The volunteer drivers take clients to their medical, dental and therapy appointments, along with summer school and camps for children.

Program organizers believe access to transportation is a key component in promoting stability with clients' health and well-being.