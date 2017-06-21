Twins end losing streak with 9-7 victory vs. Chicago

The Twins dropped out of first place over the weekend in a four-game sweep at the hand of the Cleveland Indians, but they were able to bounce back after a day off Monday, with a 9-7 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field.

The Twins got to Chicago starter Derek Holland (L, 5-7) immediately scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, on Miguel Sano's 17th home run of the year to make it 2-0.

In the third, the White Sox struck back, platting four off of Twins starter Ervin Santana (W, 9-4). Jose Abreau began the scoring driving in Melky Cabrera with a double to make it 2-1 then Avisail Garcia hit his 11th home run of the year to make it 3-2 and Matt Davidson then followed with his 16th of the year to make it a 4-2 game.

In the bottom of the third, the Twins struck back and retook the lead. Joe Mauer started things off with a single that drove in Miguel Sano to make it 4-3, after a coaching visit to the mound, Kennys Vargas drilled a 1-1 pitch over the centerfield wall, going 483 feet, good for the third longest home run in Target Field history, giving the Twins a 6-4 lead. Following the Vargas home run, Eddie Rosario would single and steal second, and after Byron Buxton's strikeout, Jason Castro grounded a single into left to knock in Rosario and knock out Holland after only 2.2 innings.

Ervin Santana would only last five innings, and in his final inning of world, he allowed two more runs on Yolmer Sanchez' two-run triple to make it a 7-6 game.

On the day, Santana would go five innings, giving up six runs on ten hits while striking out six and walking two.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Twins would add one more to make it 8-6 thanks to Byron Buxton's RBI single.

Jose Abreau would homer off of Alan Busenitz in the sixth to make it 8-7 but the Twins bullpen held the White Sox scoreless the rest of the way, as Brandon Kintzler had a perfect ninth to give the Twins the victory and give him his 18th save of the year.

The Twins and White Sox face off again Wednesday as Jose Berrios (6-1) takes the mound, against David Holmberg (1-0).