Honkers held to one hit in 9-1 loss

The Honkers couldn't get a hit until the seventh, while giving up runs in each of the first five innings in a 9-1 loss.

Polo Portela (W, 3-1) was unhittable in his six innings, as he struck out seven and walked two, while the Honkers' starter Ryan Thompson only lasted an inning as he gave up two runs.

Following Thompson, Spencer Johnson gave up four runs three earned in his three innings, Weston Hatten went four innings, giving up only two runs, and then David Noworyta went an inning and gave up one run in the ninth.

The Honkers got their lone hit in the seventh inning, as Zach Zubia extended his on-base streak to 21 games, with a solo shot on a 0-2 pitch, his seventh of the year good for second in the league and his league leading 23rd RBI.

The Honkers are back in action at 6:35 Wednesday night at Carson Park in Eau Claire as they play the first of four against the Express.