Dash cam video of Philando Castile shooting death released

Officers tried to revive Castile after the shooting.

Ramsey County has released dash cam video of former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year.

Yanez pulled over the 32-year-old Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6.

"Reason I pulled you over -- your brake lights are out," Yanez told Castile in the video. "Do you have your license and insurance?"

But the video shows the encounter escalating just seconds later. Below is the verbatim exchange between Castille and Yanez, as heard in the dash cam footage:

CASTILE: "Sir, I have to tell you I do have a firearm on me."

YANEZ: "Don't reach for it then. Don't pull it out."

CASTILE: "I'm not pulling it out."

YANEZ: "Don't pull it out."

The video then shows Yanez firing seven shots into Castile's car in rapid succession. Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her 4-year-old daughter were also in the vehicle.

REYNOLDS: "You just killed my boyfriend! He wasn't reaching..."

YANEZ: "Don't pull it out!"

[Few seconds later]

REYNOLDS: "Oh my god, I'm shaking."

YANEZ: "Don't move!"

REYNOLDS [TO CASTILE]: "Don't move, baby."

YANEZ: "Code 3! Get the [inaudible] out of here! Oh f***! Don't move."

The video shows additional officers arriving at the scene minutes later. They tried to revive Castile, but he could not be saved.

During Yanez's manslaughter trial, he testified that he feared for his life because Castile's hand was on his gun, which Castile had a permit to carry. But Reynolds said Castile was reaching for his ID in his back pocket.

On Friday, Yanez was acquitted on all charges.

Castile's death gained nationwide attention and sparked numerous protests. Reynolds, who had broadcast the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live, expressed her frustration of the verdict.

"It's just unfortunate that I put myself and my daughter's life in jeopardy to record something so traumatic, only for a verdict to be told it was not guilty," she said.

On the same day Yanez was found not guilty, the City of St. Anthony announced he was fired from the police department. Below is the full statement:

The City of St. Anthony has concluded that the public will be best served if Officer Yanez is no longer a police officer in our city. The city intends to offer Officer Yanez a voluntary separation agreement to help him transition to another career other than being a St. Anthony officer. The terms of this agreement will be negotiated in the near future, so details are not available at this time. In the meantime, Officer Yanez will not return to active duty.

The above video shows portions of the dash cam footage. To view the full 10-minute video, CLICK HERE [WARNING: Graphic with strong language].