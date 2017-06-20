RPS School Board approves budget for 2017-2018 school year

Though school is out for the summer, the Rochester Public School Board is still hard at work. Tuesday night, the major item on the school board meeting agenda was next year's budget. The board decided to go ahead and approve the proposed budget for the 2017 - 2018 school year. However, the decision didn't come without much deliberation, in regards to a few eliminated positions. The board approved a total budget of $294,273,107. What brought about the most discussion in regards to...More >>
One Man is on a long journey. He's walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wisconsin... stopping in Rochester after 17 days on the trail. Ken Timm is raising money for education. His 585 mile fund raising walk is in hopes to benefit students at Lake Superior College in Duluth and the University of Wisconsin in Superior. He's also trying to raise money for pilot training programs in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.More >>
With each lock a special feeling. "I got a little bit choked up just standing there when I did it," Mayor Ardell Brede said.More >>
The Minnesota State Fair announced 31 new foods Tuesday for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together.More >>
A Wisconsin man was taken into custody for allegedly pimping a young woman in Rochester. Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
Making a difference one hand at a time. Carol Daugherty, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, is helping patients and their caretakers both physically and emotionally while the wait at the hospital.More >>
Monday was the perfect night for the 22nd annual PossAbilities Ice Cream Social and Ice Cream Eating Contest, as part of Rochesterfest.More >>
It was a pretty uneventful Rochester City Council meeting on Monday night, with council members even joking that it was a "slow night in the city" but there were a lot of opinions surrounding a multi-family development plan currently in the works.More >>
Mason City Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a fiery single-vehicle wreck that killed five young people in April. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley held a news conference Monday afternoon to release new information on the crash that happened in the early morning hours of April 10.More >>
One Waterloo mother welcoming her not-so-little baby girl into the world on Father's Day.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
