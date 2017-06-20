RPS School Board approves budget for 2017-2018 school year

Though school is out for the summer, the Rochester Public School Board is still hard at work.

Tuesday night, the major item on the school board meeting agenda was next year's budget.

The board decided to go ahead and approve the proposed budget for the 2017 - 2018 school year.

However, the decision didn't come without much deliberation, in regards to a few eliminated positions.

The board approved a total budget of $294,273,107.

What brought about the most discussion in regards to the budget was that in order to reach this amount, the district eliminated its four Instructional Technology Specialists.

This move in eliminating the positions left the board divided.

Board Vice Chair Jean Marvin expressed her belief in the need to keep the positions, as the focus on one specific area (an area that is growing tremendously) can allow for larger success.

"I just want to express my concern that in this era when technology has become so important and we are losing the people who have the potential to be the real tech experts in the district, my suggestion was that we keep two of the four," said Marvin.

Superintendent Michael Munoz explained the reasoning behind the eliminations: The data coming from the classroom didn't reflect desired outcomes.

"We really didn't feel like we were getting the outcome, we didn't see the changes consistently throughout the classrooms that we were hoping to see with those four positions," said Munoz.

Marvin motioned to amend the budget and create two positions for technology specialists, which did not get enough support to go through.

In the end, the budget (as proposed) was approved by the board.

Here is the full break-down:

General Fund: $219,135,699

Food Service Fund: $8,986,860

Community Services Fund: $11,172,024

Debt Service Fund: $20,343,261

Workers Compensation Fund: $840,868

Dental Insurance Trust Fund: $2,373,678

Health Insurance Trust Fund: $31,000,381

Internal Service Fund – Paper Tiger: $383,336

OPEB Irrevocable Trust Fund: $37,000

Total: $294,273,107