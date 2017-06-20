On this World Refugee Day, a sign in downtown that Rochester is a compassionate city

With each lock a special feeling.

"I got a little bit choked up just standing there when I did it," Mayor Ardell Brede said. "It was kind of emotional."

The whole point is to bring people together and support refugee children.

"This is an incredible endeavor to unite everyone in Rochester, all who visit Rochester, people from around the globe that come here," Mary Alessio, with Catholic Charities, said.

She came up with the idea, inspired by the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, France.

Each lock and key costs $10 and people are welcome to decorate them however they want.

"I put a smiley face, in general I love smiley faces," Zakariya Nassr, there with the Rochester Muslim Community Circle, said. "I thought if I put a smiley face on there and people saw it, then they would smile.

After putting the lock on the fence, they hope you keep the key.

"It's a great symbol, especially for children because keys lock, but keys also open," Alessio said.

For many, Rochester already lives up to the goals set by this project.

"We don't have a big jump to make to become a more compassionate city but it does help us all," Mayor Brede said. "Sometimes I think people might think, 'Am I the only one?', but you saw today that you're not the only one that feels that way."

The hope is that through this project, it can change the way refugees see locks and fences

"We're actually replacing locks of fear for refugees children, with locks of compassion," Alessio said.

If you would like to buy a lock, Catholic Charities will have a table selling them during Thursdays on First and Third.

Throughout the week you can stop by Victoria's, Lasker's Jewelers and Tangerine gifts.

The fence will be up until September 1st.