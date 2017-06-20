Man walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wisc. stops by Rochester.

One Man is on a long journey.

He's walking from Duluth to Oshkosh, Wisconsin stopping in Rochester after 17 days on the trail.

Ken Timm is raising money for education.

His 585 mile fund raising walk is in hopes to benefit students at Lake Superior College in Duluth and the University of Wisconsin in Superior.

He's also trying to raise money for pilot training programs in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

He says the long trip is worth it.

"I wanted to see the world at a walking pace," Timm said. "I wanted to slow things down a little bit for myself after being in college for a number of years and just go out and experience what's out there at that pace, rather than the fast pace that we live at now."

Timm says what has struck him the most so far, is just how welcoming and inquisitive people are.

If you'd like to help out you can find his GoFundMe here.