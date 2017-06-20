Minnesota State Fair Announces New Foods for 2017

The Minnesota State Fair announced 31 new foods Tuesday for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together. New additions include 'Bowl O'Dough' and the Bacon Fluffernutter.

The Minnesota State Fair offers 500 foods at 300 concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

Here is the list of new foods, according to the State Fair's website. Click here for descriptions.

1. Bacon Fluffernutter

2. Bacon Up Pup

3. Bowl O’ Dough

4. Breakfast Buddy Bowl

5. Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Tipsy Pie

6. Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob

7. Cherry Bombs

8. Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread

9. Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs

10. Deep-Fried Avocado

11. Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan

12. Double Dose of Pork Belly

13. Duck Bacon Wontons

14. Fall Guy Breakfast Panini

15. Honey Puffs (Loukamades)

16. Italian Bomba Sandwich

17. Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee

18. Memphis Totchos

19. Mini Sconuts

20. Mobster’s Caviar

21. Pie'n the Sky Malt & Sundae

22. Pizzarito

23. Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale

24. Sonoran Sausage: 'ONE.BAD.DOG'

25. Spicy Thai Noodles

26. Sweet Corn Blueberry Éclair

27. Sweety’s Churros

28. Swine & Spuds

29. Swing Dancer Sandwich

30. Triple Truffle Trotters

31. Wild Bill’s Breakfast Bake