Minnesota State Fair Announces New Foods for 2017

The Minnesota State Fair announced 31 new foods Tuesday for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together.More >>
A Wisconsin man was taken into custody for allegedly pimping a young woman in Rochester. Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal.More >>
Making a difference one hand at a time. Carol Daugherty, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, is helping patients and their caretakers both physically and emotionally while the wait at the hospital.More >>
Monday was the perfect night for the 22nd annual PossAbilities Ice Cream Social and Ice Cream Eating Contest, as part of Rochesterfest.More >>
It was a pretty uneventful Rochester City Council meeting on Monday night, with council members even joking that it was a "slow night in the city" but there were a lot of opinions surrounding a multi-family development plan currently in the works.More >>
Mason City Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a fiery single-vehicle wreck that killed five young people in April. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley held a news conference Monday afternoon to release new information on the crash that happened in the early morning hours of April 10.More >>
A home in Wacouta Township, near Red Wing, sustains severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon. The fire started around 1:30 Monday afternoon in the back of the home, at 28013 Gadient Lane.More >>
KTTC's Caitlin Alexander will take on KROC's Troy Dunken and the Post Bulletin's Bryan Lund.More >>
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
One Waterloo mother welcoming her not-so-little baby girl into the world on Father's Day.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
