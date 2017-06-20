ANCHOR / PRODUCER / MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST—Anchor our 9 p.m. newscast for southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa five nights a week, as the featured prime time broadcast journalist leading KXLT FOX 47. Report significant stories for our KTTC / KXLT newsroom, some unique to FOX and some shared across multiple platforms. Lead high profile community projects as the face of FOX 47, along with our “FOX in the Morning” team. Our Rochester-based news operation creates news and information content for two unique television stations, two websites and their social networks, and your field reporting and special reports will help power FOX 47 News. Rochester is a booming high-tech metro area near the Twin Cities recognized for an outstanding quality of life, the home of Mayo Clinic and a major IBM campus. If you think this opportunity is right for you, please send cover letter, resume and DVD/Link to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV/KXLT FOX 47, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Job opens in late June/early July. No phone calls please. KXLT is owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting and operated by Quincy Media Inc. EOE.