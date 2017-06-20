Rochester Police arrest Wisconsin man in connection with sex trafficking incident

A Wisconsin man was taken into custody for allegedly pimping a young woman in Rochester.

Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.

A criminal investigation unit sent an undercover officer to a hotel at the 4100 block of Maine Avenue SE at 10 a.m. Monday in response to the online ad.

A 21-year-old woman from Sparta, Wis. was charged for her role in the operation, and an 18-year-old woman at the hotel who was also involved in the operation helped officers by providing information.

Officers used the information to take Nelson into custody in Rochester.

Nelson faces charges of promoting prostitution, plus 5th degree controlled substance for having 2.5 grams of cocaine on him.

Police said this is a sex trafficking incident. Officers believe Nelson was travelling with women across the country.