UPDATE: Law enforcement identifies people involved in deadly motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash

Authorities have identified the people involved in a deadly crash that involved a motorcycle and pedestrian Monday evening.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Heidi Hoekstra, 42, of Rochester was walking with a friend, westbound on 30th Street SE in Marion Township around 6:38 p.m. Hoekstra was walking on the asphalt of the rural road, while her friend was walking on the gravel to the side of the road.

The sheriff's office said the sun was in the eyes of Tony Loecher, 44, of rural Rochester, when he rode his motorcycle westbound up a hill crest and struck Hoekstra.

Hoekstra landed in the north ditch, and the motorcycle fell over during the collision, throwing Loecher and his passenger, Susan Lee, 53, of Rochester, from the bike. Neither Loecher or Lee was wearing a helmet. Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic - St. Marys.

Witnesses and first responders performed CPR on Hoekstra, but she died at the scene of the crash, said the sheriff's office. An autopsy to be performed Tuesday will determine the cause of her death.

According to Mayo Clinic Communications, Lee was listed in good condition Tuesday morning. Loecher was listed in serious condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but authorities said there is no reason to suspect high speed or reckless riding were factors.

