Emergency crews respond to fatal motorcycle vs pedestrian accident

By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities have confirmed a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident Monday evening in Southeast Rochester was fatal. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Police Department responded to the scene at the intersection of 30th St. SE and Marion Rd SE shortly after 6:30 Monday evening. 

Three ambulances and Mayo One were on scene.

One person was killed, although it is unclear how many other people were involved at this time.

