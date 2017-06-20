Drew Slade leads Rochester Honkers to 5-4 victory

The Rochester Honkers used a seven inning start from Drew Slade and a five-run third to defeat the Willmar Stingers 5-4 and reach a .500 record once again.

Drew Slade (W, 2-0) in his first start went seven innings giving up three runs, one earned, on six hits, while walking two and striking out two.

The lone earned run came in the top of the third, when he allowed lead-off hitter Tyler Reichenborn to start the inning with a triple then gave up an RBI double to Brady Shockey to give the Stingers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third the Honkers quickly tied the score on Rees Rua's solo homer, then took the lead on Zach Zubia's two-run shot to make it 3-1. Then the next batter Weston Hatten went deep as well, to make it 4-1.

The Honkers final run of the inning then came several batters later. Johnathon Fleek advanced to first on what should have been the last out of the inning, allowing Rees Rua in his second at-bat of the inning to draw a walk and drive in the fifth run of the inning to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

The Stingers would score two unearned runs off of Slade in the sixth, and one more run off reliever Kyle Ferderer in the eighth, but couldn't get a hit off of Garrett Cobb in the ninth as he notched his third save of the season.

For the Stingers, their starter Cameron Churchill (L, 0-1) was dealt the loss as he went 2.2 innings giving up five runs, four earned on ten hits.

The Honkers look to eclipse .500 for the first time this season, as they play Willmar for a second time Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Mayo Field.