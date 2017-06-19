Rochester City Council deems Monday "slow night", has important discussions nonetheless

It was a pretty uneventful Rochester City Council meeting on Monday night, with council members even joking that it was a "slow night in the city" but there are some topics that brought forth discussion.
First up was a discussion on chicken coops in the city.
It's been specified that chicken coops in the city must be 25 feet from any dwelling, and must not exceed 10 feet per chicken or 6 feet in height.
There is also a limit of three chickens unless they are for educational purposes, which in that case is 12.
As far as public hearings go, one woman expressed her concern of a recent cost of a tree removal because of Emerald Ash Borer, $4500, in which she doesn't believe to be on her land.
She believes it is city property due to the fact the city hasn't let her build a fence on it.
This will be reviewed by council as to whether or not the tree was actually on her designated property, and a decision will be made next meeting on July 5th.
If council deems the tree to have been on her property, she will have to pay the cost of the tree removal.
If it's decided the tree wasn't on her property, she won't have to pay the cost.
Stencil Group, LL discussed a plan for a 164-unit mulch-family development consisting of two four-story buildings for affordable housing called Technology Park Apartments.
The property can be accessed on Technology Drive NW.
Council doesn't like how the plans are to build the apartments in an industrial zone.
Stencil Group said their apartments target those in the workforce and will be beneficial because it is situated along a major transit route.
Allowing a non-industrial project to be in an industrial area might have a negative effect on the market, such as lower costs for residential, which could trigger the industrial sector to turn away from growing.
However, the Stencil Group's proposal was tied 3 to 3 to approve, with council members Nick Champion, Mark Hickey, and Ed Rusk motioning to approve and Michael , Annalist Johnson, and President Randy St aver to deny.
That being said, the motion will be continued at the July 5th meeting.
It was a pretty uneventful Rochester City Council meeting on Monday night, wiht council members even joking htat it was a "slow night in the city" but there are some topics that brought forth discussion. First up was a discussion on chicken coops in the city. It's been specified that chicken coops in the city must be 25 feet from any dwelling, and must not exceed 10 feet per chicken or 6 feet in height. There is also a limit of three chickens unless they are f...More >>
It was a pretty uneventful Rochester City Council meeting on Monday night, wiht council members even joking htat it was a "slow night in the city" but there are some topics that brought forth discussion. First up was a discussion on chicken coops in the city. It's been specified that chicken coops in the city must be 25 feet from any dwelling, and must not exceed 10 feet per chicken or 6 feet in height. There is also a limit of three chickens unless they are f...More >>
Monday was the perfect night for the 22nd annual PossAbilities Ice Cream Social and Ice Cream Eating Contest, as part of Rochesterfest. Kemps provided the ice cream goods, coming in vanilla, chocolate and mint chocolate chip. All proceeds from ice cream sales benefit PossAbilities. Another highlight of the event? Local celebrities faced off (literally, no spoons or hands allowed!) in an ice cream eating contest. NewsCenter's very own Francisco Almenara-Dumur, who actually ca...More >>
Monday was the perfect night for the 22nd annual PossAbilities Ice Cream Social and Ice Cream Eating Contest, as part of Rochesterfest. Kemps provided the ice cream goods, coming in vanilla, chocolate and mint chocolate chip. All proceeds from ice cream sales benefit PossAbilities. Another highlight of the event? Local celebrities faced off (literally, no spoons or hands allowed!) in an ice cream eating contest. NewsCenter's very own Francisco Almenara-Dumur, who actually ca...More >>
A home in Wacouta Township, near Red Wing, sustains severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon. The fire started around 1:30 Monday afternoon in the back of the home, at 28013 Gadient Lane.More >>
A home in Wacouta Township, near Red Wing, sustains severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon. The fire started around 1:30 Monday afternoon in the back of the home, at 28013 Gadient Lane.More >>
KTTC's Caitlin Alexander will take on KROC's Troy Dunken and the Post Bulletin's Bryan Lund.More >>
KTTC's Caitlin Alexander will take on KROC's Troy Dunken and the Post Bulletin's Bryan Lund.More >>
Making a difference one hand at a time. Carol Daugherty, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, is helping patients and their caretakers both physically and emotionally while the wait at the hospital. Daugherty has been with "Caring Hands," an organization whose purpose is to relax patients, since it began seven years ago. Studies have even found the hand massages to lower patients blood pressure.More >>
Making a difference one hand at a time. Carol Daugherty, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, is helping patients and their caretakers both physically and emotionally while the wait at the hospital. Daugherty has been with "Caring Hands," an organization whose purpose is to relax patients, since it began seven years ago. Studies have even found the hand massages to lower patients blood pressure.More >>
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.More >>
Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
Sunday was set up day for Rochesterfest! Monday through Saturday, 29 food vendors will call Soldiers Field home from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, vendors spent the afternoon getting ready for opening day Monday. This year there are a handful of new food vendors including Original Minneapple Pie, Rolling Roaster serving up corn, and Jersey Jo's. Free trolley rides to and from downtown to Soldiers Field will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can pick up the trolley downtow...More >>
Sunday was set up day for Rochesterfest! Monday through Saturday, 29 food vendors will call Soldiers Field home from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, vendors spent the afternoon getting ready for opening day Monday. This year there are a handful of new food vendors including Original Minneapple Pie, Rolling Roaster serving up corn, and Jersey Jo's. Free trolley rides to and from downtown to Soldiers Field will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can pick up the trolley downtow...More >>
Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.More >>
Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.More >>
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
A hearing in the appeal of a man sentenced to death for killing University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin will delve into gruesome details.More >>
A hearing in the appeal of a man sentenced to death for killing University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin will delve into gruesome details.More >>