22nd Annual PossAbilities Ice Cream Social and Eating Contest draws crowds of people

Monday was the perfect night for the 22nd annual PossAbilities Ice Cream Social and Ice Cream Eating Contest, as part of Rochesterfest.

Kemps provided the ice cream goods, coming in vanilla, chocolate and mint chocolate chip.

All proceeds from ice cream sales benefit PossAbilities.

Another highlight of the event? Local celebrities faced off (literally, no spoons or hands allowed!) in an ice cream eating contest.

NewsCenter's very own Francisco Almenara-Dumur, who actually came out as the champion last year, made his return to maintain his throne.

And, Francisco lost.

Steve Lange of Rochester Magazine is the new champion!

Rochesterfest events will continue until June 25th, with the parade happening on Saturday, June 24th at 2 p.m.