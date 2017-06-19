Home near Red Wing sustains damage in fire - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

NEAR RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -

A home in Wacouta Township, near Red Wing, sustains severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:30 Monday, in the back of the home at 28013 Gadient Lane.

The Red Wing Fire Chief says someone passing by saw flames through the roof and called 911.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, but the family pets were.

The fire chief says a cat received oxygen.

There is a for sale sign outside the home.

No word yet on the cause.

