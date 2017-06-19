10 Who Make a Difference: Carol Daugherty

Making a difference one hand at a time.

Carol Daugherty, a Mayo Clinic volunteer, is helping patients and their caretakers both physically and emotionally while the wait at the hospital.

Daugherty has been with "Caring Hands," an organization whose purpose is to relax patients, since it began seven years ago. Studies have even found the hand massages to lower patients blood pressure.

It's because of Daugherty's generous spirit that she is being recognized as one of KTTC's "10 Who Make a Difference."

She volunteers with the organization twice a week, for two hours a day, providing free 20-minute hand massages to in-patients and out-patients.

According to Rebecca Hynes, the woman who nominated Daugherty for the award, Daugherty is someone who always arrives to work with a smile on her face.



Patients benefit from the 20-minute massage both physically and emotionally, but Carol benefits in a different way.

"It's so wonderful to get the feedback from the patient and to give them a moment of relaxation. Life is stressful without having medical issues, and if we can give them just a few moments of relaxation it's just so rewarding," she said.



When she isn't volunteering her time, she trains new volunteers.

The "10 Who Make a Difference" ceremony will be held this Wednesday.

