Meet "Team Caitlin" Ahead of Sunday's Celebrity Regatta

The Rochester Rowing Club is pitting three local celebrities against each other in the "Celebrity Regatta" Sunday, June 25th.

KTTC's Caitlin Alexander will take on KROC's Troy Dunken and the Post Bulletin's Bryan Lund.

The fun is part of Rochesterfest 2017.

All participants have been practicing in the weeks leading up to the event.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Silver Lake Park, with the race expected to start around 2 p.m.

Caitlin is excited to row with Varsity Rower Grace O'Dell, Adult Rower Becca Murray, and Varsity Rower Nolan Caples. O'Dell is a student at Century High School and Caples is a student at Lourdes High School.