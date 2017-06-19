Colorado man seeks ban of smartphone sales to kids - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Colorado man seeks ban of smartphone sales to kids

Posted:
(NBC) -

Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children. 

The campaign, which is being led by a doctor who is a dad himself, aims to forbid the sale of smartphones to children younger than 13. 

Retailers who sell a phone for use by a youngster could be fined $500 after a warning. 

Backers of the move will now need about $300,000 voter signatures for the proposal to make it on Colorado's 2018 ballot.

