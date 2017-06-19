Mason City Police to share updates from investigation into tragic crash

Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.

Five people were killed when a 2007 Jeep Liberty crashed and caught on fire in Mason City just after 2:30 a.m. April 10.

After details are shared Monday afternoon, police will take questions from the media.

