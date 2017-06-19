Mason City Police to share updates from investigation into tragi - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mason City Police to share updates from investigation into tragic crash

Posted:
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.

Five people were killed when a 2007 Jeep Liberty crashed and caught on fire in Mason City just after 2:30 a.m. April 10. 

After details are shared Monday afternoon, police will take questions from the media.

We will have a crew in Mason City for the 1 p.m. news conference. Look for the latest updates Monday night on the NewsCenter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.