Police: Rochester man claims neighbor stabbed him

Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
A hearing in the appeal of a man sentenced to death for killing University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin will delve into gruesome details.More >>
If you need an excuse to eat a ton of ice cream for a good cause, you can find one at Rochesterfest Monday. The PossAbilities Ice Cream Social will begin at 4 p.m.More >>
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith heads to Cuba Monday, leading a bipartisan delegation from Minnesota to promote the state's farm products. The delegation plans to meet with officials from the Cuban Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, tour local farm operations and visit with U.S. Agriculture staff.More >>
All year long, rain or shine, they are out serving free meals to residents of Rochester. KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are recognizing Open Table Food Ministry as one of 10 Who Make a Difference.More >>
Chuck Sutton of Byron volunteers at Pax Christi Catholic Church and Dorothy Day House to help the homeless, and is one of our 10 Who Make a Difference award recipients.More >>
Sunday was set up day for Rochesterfest! Monday through Saturday, 29 food vendors will call Soldiers Field home from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, vendors spent the afternoon getting ready for opening day Monday. This year there are a handful of new food vendors including Original Minneapple Pie, Rolling Roaster serving up corn, and Jersey Jo's. Free trolley rides to and from downtown to Soldiers Field will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can pick up the trolley downtow...More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
A suspect was arrested early Monday after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in London in what mayor Sadiq Khan called a "major incident." It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded or whether any of the injuries were fatal. In a statement, London Metropolitan Police said a "number of casualties [were] being worked on at the scene." The Muslim Council of Britain, which represents more than 500 Muslim institutions and mosques, said on Twi...More >>
A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town. "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman. "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind. It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."More >>
A hearing in the appeal of a man sentenced to death for killing University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin will delve into gruesome details.More >>
All year long, rain or shine, they are out serving free meals to residents of Rochester. KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are recognizing Open Table Food Ministry as one of 10 Who Make a Difference.More >>
