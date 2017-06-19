Police: Rochester man claims neighbor stabbed him

A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.

Rochester Police said officers were called to Olmsted Medical Center to speak with a 53-year-old man with a gash about an inch and half long on his forehead.

The man told officers he was at work Sunday night when his girlfriend texted him that the next-door neighbor had stopped by the residence on the 700 block of 9th Avenue SE, and was looking for him. He left work and knocked on the neighbor's door.

The neighbor allegedly charged at the victim with a sharp object, and the victim ran back to his home.

The man eventually went to the hospital to receive treatment for his wound when it would not stop bleeding.

The man claimed he did not know why he was assaulted, but he added the suspect may think he has a relationship with his girlfriend.