Rochester Police investigating series of burglaries, assaults

Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.

Rochester Police said the first disturbance happened just after 8 p.m. last Thursday in the parking lot at Gage East Apartments, when officers arrived to find about 20 people yelling at each other.

Police learned the fight was over an alleged burglary from last Monday at nearby 20½ Avenue NW. The alleged burglar, who goes by the name Paulo, told police the stolen items had been returned, and the victims decided not to file charges.

Friday afternoon, another burglary happened, in which Paulo was the alleged victim. A 15-year-old boy was eventually arrested for the crime, claiming someone had made him take $400 in cash, plus some jeans worth a total of $450.

Friday evening, at 6:50 p.m., police responded to another large fight outside Gage East Apartments, but only found a woman who claimed she was set up by a group of friends and pinned against a car door before everyone else left.

As authorities continue their investigation, charges might be on the way for the involved parties.