Hearing in North Dakota death penalty case could last 7 days

Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children.More >>
Mason City Police will hold a news conference to share details from their investigation into a tragic crash that took five lives this spring.More >>
A man suffered a stab wound to the head, allegedly from a next-door neighbor, after a late-night confrontation in southeast Rochester.More >>
Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Riot charges could be coming for some involved in a series of scuffles outside of a northwest Rochester apartment complex.More >>
A hearing in the appeal of a man sentenced to death for killing University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin will delve into gruesome details.More >>
If you need an excuse to eat a ton of ice cream for a good cause, you can find one at Rochesterfest Monday. The PossAbilities Ice Cream Social will begin at 4 p.m.More >>
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith heads to Cuba Monday, leading a bipartisan delegation from Minnesota to promote the state's farm products. The delegation plans to meet with officials from the Cuban Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, tour local farm operations and visit with U.S. Agriculture staff.More >>
All year long, rain or shine, they are out serving free meals to residents of Rochester. KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are recognizing Open Table Food Ministry as one of 10 Who Make a Difference.More >>
Chuck Sutton of Byron volunteers at Pax Christi Catholic Church and Dorothy Day House to help the homeless, and is one of our 10 Who Make a Difference award recipients.More >>
